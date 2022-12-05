Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya Get Married; Wedding Pics And Videos Go Viral

Hansika Motwani married her business partner and friend, Sohael Kathuriya, in Jaipur. Their wedding pictures and videos are going viral on social media with her fans and friends sharing best wishes for the couple.

On Sunday, December 4, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya were married in a magnificent ceremony at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Family members and close friends joined them for a private ceremony. Hansika Motwani appeared to be unable to contain her delight and exuded the happiness of a newlywed. The actress accessorised her stunning traditional red lehenga with bold jewellery and a crimson "Chura" (bangles) for the wedding day.

On the other hand, Sohael Kathuriya looked stylish in an all-ivory sherwani. Hansika Motwani is shown with her bride squad in the first wedding photo. Under the roses, she made her way down the aisle. In the varmala ceremony, the couple exchanged garlands as a display of fireworks played in the distance.

Check out some of the pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony:

After the wedding, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya could be seen in a video holding hands as husband and wife. Additionally, Sohael Kathuriya can be seen kissing Hansika Motwani on the forehead in a picture posted by the actress' fan page.

For the unversed, Hansika Motwani launched her career as a child actor in Hindi films and went on to act in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu movies, including ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Suroor’, 'Desamuduru', 'Kantri', 'Maska', 'Mappillai' and 'Engeyum Kadhal'.

She will be next seen in 'Partner', '105 Minutes', 'My Name Is Shruthi' and 'Rowdy Baby'.