Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya Get Married; Wedding Pics And Videos Go Viral

Home Art & Entertainment

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya Get Married; Wedding Pics And Videos Go Viral

Hansika Motwani married her business partner and friend, Sohael Kathuriya, in Jaipur. Their wedding pictures and videos are going viral on social media with her fans and friends sharing best wishes for the couple.

Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya
Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya's Wedding Pictures And Videos Are Going Viral Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 10:26 am

Hansika Motwani married her business partner and friend, Sohael Kathuriya, in Jaipur. Their wedding pictures and videos are going viral on social media with her fans and friends sharing best wishes for the couple.

On Sunday, December 4, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya were married in a magnificent ceremony at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. Family members and close friends joined them for a private ceremony. Hansika Motwani appeared to be unable to contain her delight and exuded the happiness of a newlywed. The actress accessorised her stunning traditional red lehenga with bold jewellery and a crimson "Chura" (bangles) for the wedding day.

On the other hand, Sohael Kathuriya looked stylish in an all-ivory sherwani. Hansika Motwani is shown with her bride squad in the first wedding photo. Under the roses, she made her way down the aisle. In the varmala ceremony, the couple exchanged garlands as a display of fireworks played in the distance.

Check out some of the pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by hm✨ (@hmonlyforyou)

After the wedding, Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya could be seen in a video holding hands as husband and wife. Additionally, Sohael Kathuriya can be seen kissing Hansika Motwani on the forehead in a picture posted by the actress' fan page.

For the unversed, Hansika Motwani launched her career as a child actor in Hindi films and went on to act in several Hindi, Tamil, Telugu movies, including ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, ‘Suroor’, 'Desamuduru', 'Kantri', 'Maska', 'Mappillai' and 'Engeyum Kadhal'.

She will be next seen in 'Partner', '105 Minutes', 'My Name Is Shruthi' and 'Rowdy Baby'.

Related stories

Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Start. See Pictures

Wedding Bells For Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani: The Regional Film Tag Keeps Diverse Content From Being Churned Out Of Indian Film Industry

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hansika Motwani Celebrity Wedding Celebrity Marriage
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%