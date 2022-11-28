Giorgia Andriani Reveals Marriage Plans With Arbaaz Khan, Showers Praise On Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan was earlier married to Malaika Arora and they have a son, Arhaan Khan. But after their divorce, the actor-producer found love again in Giorgia Andriani. The two have always kept mum about their relationship despite making joint appearances, they are finally opening up about their romance.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the model-actress recently revealed what the two of them think about marriage. Giorgia said, “Like I said we’re very good friends. But coming to a wedding or marriage, to be honest, it is something that we’re not really looking at.”

She, however, said that the pandemic has strengthened her bond with him. Giorgia added, “The lockdown has made us think. In fact, it has made people either come closer or to drift apart.”

While not divulging much details, Giorgia did confirm that she has met Arbaaz’s family and even his former wife Malaika ‘multiple times’. Showering praises on Malaika, Giorgia said, “I really like her and I appreciate her journey a lot. She also started from zero basically, she was a model so then slowly she reached where she has reached and kudos to her. For me, she’s definitely somebody that I do admire.”

Meanwhile, earlier during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Arbaaz talked about the huge age-gap between the couple (Arbaaz is 55, while Giorgia is 32). “There’s a humongous age difference between us, but neither of us has felt it. I ask her sometimes, ‘really?’ It could have been a brief and short-term affair (with her). But when you get into a relationship, you don’t look too far ahead, but the longer you’re in it, there are more questions that need to be answered,” Arbaaz had shared.

Both of them have been together since 2017.