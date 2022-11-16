Arbaaz Khan On Son Arhaan Khan’s Bollywood Career: Will Never Let Him Carry This Supposed Legacy

Arbaaz Khan, over the years, has been quite vocal about his professional and personal life. The actor, who is currently seen in newly released SonyLIV show ‘Tanaav’, recently talked about the Bollywood career of his and ex wife Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan.

Mentioning how he wants Arhaan to do whatever he desires in life professionally, Arbaaz stated that he believes so because children are ‘vulnerable’ at a point in their lives. The actor-filmmaker, hence, does not want to reject any ambition of his son because speaking negatively about his ambition might make him both scared and scarred for life. “He might end up feeling his father didn’t let him explore his life,” Arbaaz told ETimes.

He added that if Arhaan wants to pursue something outside the realms of Bollywood, he would be happy to never dissuade him. “I will never let him carry this supposed legacy, of being from the film industry, about his grandfather being from the film industry,” Arbaaz said, maintaining that he doesn’t want any kind of prejudice or pressure about his future to hold Arhaan back.

Arbaaz is also doing a cameo in ‘Sridevi Bungalow’, which is yet to be officially announced by the makers. Apart from that, Arbaaz, who turned producer with Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg', has begun shooting for his next prduction 'Patna Shukla' in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The film is touted to be a social drama featuring Raveena Tandon, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.