Gauri Khan Reveals Karan Johar Never Invited Her On ‘Koffee With Karan’, Says ‘You Have To Be Glam To Be On The Show’

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ is back with a bang with several A-list stars marking their presence on the Koffee couch. Now next up, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan along with ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor are set to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show. The teaser of the episode was recently released and it looked like a lot of fun.

But did you know that it was not Gauri who skipped the show for all these years, but Karan, in fact, didn’t invite her? Confessing that Karan never asked her to be on the show, Gauri told Bollywood Hungama, “I think he’s never asked me. In these 18 years, he’s asked me once and maybe he didn’t ask me. I don’t even remember it’s been so many years. And of course, he’s a friend and it was even more fun because I am coming with Maheep and Bhavana. I knew it’s going to be a lot of gupshup, chat and fun.”

She further said that one has to be ‘glam’ or else Karan won’t take the celebon the show. “I was looking forward to getting ready. You have to be glam when you are with Karan, otherwise, he won’t take you on his show. It was fun getting ready, sitting there with your friends and chatting. I really enjoyed myself,” Gauri said. When asked if there would be any gossip for fans, the interior designer quipped that there would be ‘loads’.

She further showered words of praise on the girl gang, and said that she enjoyed being on ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. Gauri mentioned, “When Karan said, ‘Would you want to be a part of the show, it will be a lot of fun. I am going to be there and ask you many questions. It’s just going to be one evening with your friends again’, I thought it would be a good idea. It will be nice to catch up with everybody on a reality show which of course is not my cup of tea. I don’t know if I have been as good as these girls have been. But I enjoyed being on the show, and it was fun.”

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ episode with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavan Pandey will stream this Thursday on Disney Plus Hotstar.