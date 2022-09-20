Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Gauri Khan Reveals Karan Johar Never Invited Her On ‘Koffee With Karan’, Says ‘You Have To Be Glam To Be On The Show’

Gauri Khan recently spoke about her appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’ and revealed that she had a lot of fun on the chat show.

Gauri Khan With Karan Johar
Gauri Khan With Karan Johar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 4:56 pm

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ is back with a bang with several A-list stars marking their presence on the Koffee couch. Now next up, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan along with ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ stars Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor are set to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show. The teaser of the episode was recently released and it looked like a lot of fun.

But did you know that it was not Gauri who skipped the show for all these years, but Karan, in fact, didn’t invite her? Confessing that Karan never asked her to be on the show, Gauri told Bollywood Hungama, “I think he’s never asked me. In these 18 years, he’s asked me once and maybe he didn’t ask me. I don’t even remember it’s been so many years. And of course, he’s a friend and it was even more fun because I am coming with Maheep and Bhavana. I knew it’s going to be a lot of gupshup, chat and fun.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

She further said that one has to be ‘glam’ or else Karan won’t take the celebon the show. “I was looking forward to getting ready. You have to be glam when you are with Karan, otherwise, he won’t take you on his show. It was fun getting ready, sitting there with your friends and chatting. I really enjoyed myself,” Gauri said. When asked if there would be any gossip for fans, the interior designer quipped that there would be ‘loads’. 

She further showered words of praise on the girl gang, and said that she enjoyed being on ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’. Gauri mentioned, “When Karan said, ‘Would you want to be a part of the show, it will be a lot of fun. I am going to be there and ask you many questions. It’s just going to be one evening with your friends again’, I thought it would be a good idea. It will be nice to catch up with everybody on a reality show which of course is not my cup of tea. I don’t know if I have been as good as these girls have been. But I enjoyed being on the show, and it was fun.”

‘Koffee with Karan Season 7’ episode with Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavan Pandey will stream this Thursday on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Koffee With Karan Koffee With Karan 7 Koffee With Karan Guests Koffee With Karan Season 7 Koffee With Karan Promo Gauri Khan Maheep Kapoor Bhavana Panday Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Shah Rukh Khan Neelam Kothari Seema Sajdeh Gauri Khan Maheep Kapoor Bhavana Panday Shah Rukh Khan Neelam Kothari Seema Sajdeh Karan Johar New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Pratik Gandhi To Sanya Malhotra To Vikrant Massey – 5 Young Actors Who’re Completely Underrated

Banks That Disburse Loans Without Ascertaining Construction Status Can't Coerce Homebuyers For Recovery: Court

Banks That Disburse Loans Without Ascertaining Construction Status Can't Coerce Homebuyers For Recovery: Court