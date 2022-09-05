Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Ganpati Visarjan: Ranbir Kapoor And Mom Neetu Kapoor Perform Puja, Fans Recall RK Studio Celebrations

In a video shared by fans, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor are seen performing puja ahead of Ganpati visarjan.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 11:31 pm

The Kapoor family, until 2018, used to get together for a grand Ganpati celebration every year at the family's iconic RK Studio in Chembur area of Mumbai. In fact, they were known for their grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor leading everyone. 

The family actually kept alive the tradition of hosting the Ganesh celebrations, which was kick started by the legendary Raj Kapoor. However, it ended when the studio was sold in 2018 and it was the last time they all got together to celebrate it. 

Now, this year, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were spotted in the city on Sunday night, as they performed puja ahead of the Ganpati visarjan. It was a low-key affair and in a video shared by fans, Ranbir and Neetu are seen performing puja while their admirers and devotees observe them doing the rituals. The video was also shared by a paparazzi account. 

Check it out:

While Neetu was spotted in a blue kurta, Ranbir wore a full-sleeve black T-shirt, cap and a mask.

On the film front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of his next, ‘Brahmastra’. The big budget fantasy drama also stars his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, along with Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will hit the screens on September 9.

Neetu, on the other hand, made her Bollywood comeback with comedy drama ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

