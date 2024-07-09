From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’

1. The Tribe: Well, the bunch of friends will redefine friendship for you. From a Dil Toota Ashiq (Varun Sharma, aka Khanne) to a Dil Phek Ashiq (Sunny Singh, aka Arore), a Bheegi Billi (Jassie Gill, aka Jainu) and a Yaaron Ka Yaar (Manjot Singh, aka Honey Paaji), the four boys are like no other – so much so that they go on a break up trip to help their friend find closure. On the way, they make friends with a Bholi bhali Punjaban (Patralekhaa, aka Radha) and a Patakha Kudi (Ishita Raj, aka Meera). You need to watch the film for the epic bromance and crazy shenanigans, which will make you want to pack your bags and join their fun.