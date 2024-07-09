From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’

Netflix is here to make your mid-week blues disappear with its much-awaited comic caper ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, which is all set to release on Wednesday, July 10. With the wildest break-up road trip, an epic bromance, and never-ending adventures, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is the movie for all seasons. Check out 5 reasons why you should watch ‘Wild Wild Punjab’:
1. The Tribe: Well, the bunch of friends will redefine friendship for you. From a Dil Toota Ashiq (Varun Sharma, aka Khanne) to a Dil Phek Ashiq (Sunny Singh, aka Arore), a Bheegi Billi (Jassie Gill, aka Jainu) and a Yaaron Ka Yaar (Manjot Singh, aka Honey Paaji), the four boys are like no other – so much so that they go on a break up trip to help their friend find closure. On the way, they make friends with a Bholi bhali Punjaban (Patralekhaa, aka Radha) and a Patakha Kudi (Ishita Raj, aka Meera). You need to watch the film for the epic bromance and crazy shenanigans, which will make you want to pack your bags and join their fun.
2. Epic Wedding Gatecrash: Ever wondered what happens when a bunch of friends crash an ex’s wedding? ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ takes on this wild idea and turns it into an epic adventure. So gear up to expect the unexpected with impromptu plans, funny moments, and a wedding gatecrash.
3. Road trip 101: The film is about a breakup trip with a twist, and ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ tells you to have a purpose for a road trip. What comes next are non-stop adventures, hilarious detours, and this is what memories are made of, right?
4. Dil, Dosti and Drama: While the film promises tons of laughs, it also has an emotional punch while exploring themes of bromance, break-up, and the unending support of your friends. The film is a perfect blend of heart and humor that will take you back to your crazy adventures with your friends.
5. Best way to say I AM OVER YOU: Has your heart broken friend made an impromptu plan to go on an epic road trip through Punjab? Well, in ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, through all this, will Khanne get the closure he deserves?
Well, get ready for a wild ride with 'Wild Wild Punjab', as this one promises to be a blast.