Art & Entertainment

From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’

Starring Sunny Singh, Varun Sharma and others, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ will be streaming on Netflix from July 10.

Kaustub Kamble / Netflix
Cast of Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’ Photo: Kaustub Kamble / Netflix
info_icon

Netflix is here to make your mid-week blues disappear with its much-awaited comic caper ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, which is all set to release on Wednesday, July 10. With the wildest break-up road trip, an epic bromance, and never-ending adventures, ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ is the movie for all seasons. Check out 5 reasons why you should watch ‘Wild Wild Punjab’:

1. The Tribe: Well, the bunch of friends will redefine friendship for you. From a Dil Toota Ashiq (Varun Sharma, aka Khanne) to a Dil Phek Ashiq (Sunny Singh, aka Arore), a Bheegi Billi (Jassie Gill, aka Jainu) and a Yaaron Ka Yaar (Manjot Singh, aka Honey Paaji), the four boys are like no other – so much so that they go on a break up trip to help their friend find closure. On the way, they make friends with a Bholi bhali Punjaban (Patralekhaa, aka Radha) and a Patakha Kudi (Ishita Raj, aka Meera). You need to watch the film for the epic bromance and crazy shenanigans, which will make you want to pack your bags and join their fun.

2. Epic Wedding Gatecrash: Ever wondered what happens when a bunch of friends crash an ex’s wedding? ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ takes on this wild idea and turns it into an epic adventure. So gear up to expect the unexpected with impromptu plans, funny moments, and a wedding gatecrash.

3. Road trip 101: The film is about a breakup trip with a twist, and ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ tells you to have a purpose for a road trip. What comes next are non-stop adventures, hilarious detours, and this is what memories are made of, right?

Varun Sharma In 'Wild Wild Punjab' Photo: Kaustub Kamble / Netflix
info_icon

4. Dil, Dosti and Drama: While the film promises tons of laughs, it also has an emotional punch while exploring themes of bromance, break-up, and the unending support of your friends. The film is a perfect blend of heart and humor that will take you back to your crazy adventures with your friends.

Cast Of 'Wild Wild Punjab' Photo: Kaustub Kamble / Netflix
info_icon

5. Best way to say I AM OVER YOU: Has your heart broken friend made an impromptu plan to go on an epic road trip through Punjab? Well, in ‘Wild Wild Punjab’, through all this, will Khanne get the closure he deserves? 

Well, get ready for a wild ride with 'Wild Wild Punjab', as this one promises to be a blast.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. ICC Player Of The Month For June: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana Earn 'Special Honour'
  3. England Vs West Indies, Lord's Cricket Ground Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 1st Test Match?
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Preview: Yashasvi Jaiswal Or Abhishek Sharma - Who Makes Way To Top Order?
  5. James Anderson Retirement: England Star Bowler's Career Stats And Achievements Ahead Of Lord's Test
Football News
  1. Wales Football: Craig Bellamy Succeeds Rob Page As New Men's Team Manager
  2. Serie A: Togetherness Will Ensure Juventus Success, Says New Manager Thiago Motta
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Fit To Play, Says ARG Coach Scaloni
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Jesse Marsch Eager To Show Off CAN's Growth
  5. India Women Vs Myanmar Women Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch International Friendly
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Tommy Paul, QF 2 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Daniil Medvedev, QF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Ladies Singles Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Who Plays Whom And How To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Novak Djokovic Brushes Past Holger Rune To Seal Quarters Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Fourth Round: Elena Rybakina Through To Quarters As Anna Kalinskaya Retires - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  2. Delhi Court Takes Cognisance Of ED Chargesheet Calling Kejriwal 'Kingpin'; AAP Alleges 'Big Conspiracy' By BJP
  3. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Son Of Shinde Sena Leader Mihir Shah Arrested
  4. Same-Sex Marriage Petitions: A Chance For Supreme Court To Review Its Verdict?
  5. Bengal: After Couple's Flogging, Another Woman Thrashed With Sticks; BJP Shares Video Showing TMC Strongman
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin On People Finding First Half Of The Film 'Slow': It's Very Valid
  2. Varun Dhawan To Kickstart Shooting For Dad David Dhawan's Untitled Rom-Com This Week: Report
  3. BLACKPINK's Jennie Apologizes After Vaping Video Goes Viral On Social Media, Agency Issues A Statement
  4. From The Cast To Dose Of Dil, Dosti And Drama, 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Miss Netflix’s 'Wild Wild Punjab’
  5. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Aka Roshan Singh Sodhi Opens Up About His Disappearance: Was Very Disturbed
US News
  1. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  2. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  3. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
  4. Seven Dead And Millions Without Power After Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas
  5. Telangana Student Sai Surya Avinash Gadde Drowns In New York, Indian Embassy Pays Tribute
World News
  1. Pakistan: PM Sharif Urges Int'l Community To Recognise ‘Burden Of Afghan Refugees’ In Meeting With UNHCR Chief
  2. Alert: New Cyberattack Targets iPhone Users. Here's What You Need To Know
  3. After Barcelona Protests, Italy's Sicily Is Turning Away Tourists | Here's Why
  4. Jennifer Lopez Posts Her Old Breakup Song 'Cambia El Paso' Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
  5. Will Joe Biden Drop From The Presidential Race? Here's What Donald Trump Said
Latest Stories
  1. Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH
  2. Delhi HC Issues Notice To Wikipedia After ANI's Plea
  3. Ali Fazal On His Character Arc In ‘Mirzapur Season 3’: Guddu Pandit Has Undergone A Remarkable Transformation
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Week In Review, July 1-7: Hamilton's Record British GP Win; Murray's Wimbledon Farewell
  6. Horoscope for July 9, 2024: Discover astrological insights for every zodiac sign.
  7. Breaking News, July 9 LIVE: 'Can Imagine Pain,' Says PM In Terror Attack In Moscow
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 1st SF; Virat Kohli Owned-One8 Commune Pub Booked In Bengaluru