The bond of a brother and sister is very precious. They fight, tease each other, do all the mischievous things together, play pranks, but at last their love is everlasting. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, TV actors get candid about their relationship with their siblings.



Actress Rajshree Thakur celebrates Rakhi with her entire family and prepares special Maharashtrian sweet coconut rice.



"Every year I celebrate Rakshabandhan with my family. I have a joint family with two brothers, one is my cousin, and one is my real brother. Since my childhood, this occasion has been celebrated in a big way for many years. All of us gather at my elder brother's house and it's a custom for us to make and eat Narali Bhat because it is also the occasion of Narali Purnima," says the actress, who plays Pallavi in 'Appnapan... Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan'.



"Every year this delicacy made of rice and coconut is cooked by me for everyone. It's a significant function and all of us celebrate it with much panache. Looking forward to this year as well."



Actress Vidisha Srivastava reveals the particulars of her loving relationship with her brother, Gaurav.



"I adore my brother, Gaurav. He is one of the most important people in my life who has always been there. Together we are a house on fire. We love pranking and troubling each other. We will have a get-together at our place, and I will cook some of Gaurav's favourite dishes."



The 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actress adds more about how her brother takes care of his sisters.



"He has always pampered my sister and me with gifts and special gestures. Now we would like to do the same for him. He is elder to me and has always been my friend, philosopher and guide. He has been the number one cheerleader. We are two peas in a pod; our parents knew that, if nothing else, we had each other's backs. I pray for his well-being on Rakshabandhan and every day."



While Swati Shah asserts that if she would not have found a brother in Rajendra Lodhia, whom she calls her rakhi brother, she won't be able to celebrate this festival as she lost her real brothers a few years ago.



"Rakhi has been a very special festival for me since I was a child as I was very pampered and protected by my siblings. However, a few years ago, I lost both of my brothers due to their health issues. While I was really heartbroken, I think God had his own plan, and they sent Rajendra Lodhia into my life who considers me as a sister.



"Every year, I tie him a Rakhi and celebrate the special occasion with him. Having said that, I miss my brothers as they have a special place in my heart and every year, on Rakshabandhan, I remember them and take a walk down memory lane. This year once again, I will celebrate the festival with my Rakhi brother after completing the shoot of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'," she adds.



Popular actress Rinku Dhawan has found a brother in her co-actor Cezanne Khan and she shares a special bond with him on and off the camera.



Rinku says: "Off camera, we talk a lot, sometimes about our families, sometimes about what's going on in our personal lives. We lend our ears when it comes to sharing our problems and seeking advice. We bounce off each other pretty well, we understand each other and to some extent also share some qualities. He truly is like my brother, and we share a sweet relationship both on and off camera. On Rakshabandhan, I would only like to wish him the best. May he claim success wherever life takes him."

[With Inputs From IANS]