Nehha Pendse 'Thrown Out' From 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Due To 'Uncooperative Behaviour'?

'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', a long-running comedy program, has been amusing audiences for over seven years. Many people were surprised to learn that actress Nehha Pendse was departing the role of Anita Mishra aka Gori Mem after a year of filling in for actress Saumya Tandon.

While spectators try to comprehend what has happened, IndiaTV brings you the specifics of what has led to this dramatic shift in the show. It has been gathered that her departure from the show is not amicable with the show's creators, Edit II Productions, with whom she previously worked on 'May I Come in Madam' (2016-17).

Pendse did not make the decision to leave 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' on her own. Long commuting hours from Mumbai to Naigaon and the toll it was taking on her health, according to a news report, were the reason for her decision to leave the show. This may be part of the story, but it isn't the whole truth.

She was discovered to have been recalcitrant during the filming of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'. Anita's spouse Vibhuti, performed by actor Aasif Sheikh and Manmohan Tiwari, by actor Rohitashv Gour, has always been shown to share dance routines with her. However, for reasons best known to her, the actress had declined to undertake such scenes. The producers interfered because they believed it would have an impact on the character and the show.

According to a source, "Nehha was miffed with how things were going with regards to her character. The makers made no effort towards building the character of Anita with her. After an initial brief about the character, its development in the show was not worked upon in collaboration with her. She was left on her own and the support she expected from the makers was completely lacking." This is Pendse's side of the story, the source said.

"She started being uncooperative on the set. She had refused to do dance and such scenes with the co-stars. The reasons for this are best known to her. The makers started to panic on seeing this behaviour and they realised this cannot continue to go on as the character of Anita will be affected and the show will bear the brunt of her decisions," the source further revealed.

Meanwhile, IndiaTV has discovered that the makers and the broadcaster are on the lookout for her replacement. Actress Sheen Dass, who was in 'Piyaa Albela', is the frontrunner to take her place as the next Gori Mem. Flora Saini's prospects of being considered to succeed Pendse are also quite limited.