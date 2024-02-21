Unravel the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history with ‘Poacher’ or enjoy the stand-up special ‘Seasoned Professional’ by Jenny Slate with these many more titles on Prime Video, which is all set to bring the audience a wide variety of content this week.
‘Poacher’
‘Poacher’, written, created, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. It is backed by QC Entertainment, with Alia Bhatt as Executive Producer of the series. The eight-part crime drama is based on true events, and uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. It is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and on February 23.
Advertisement
‘Apartment 404’
The retro reality variety program stars Yu Jae Seok, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, Yang Se Chan, JENNIE, and Lee Jung Ha. Set in a building where the six residents try to find the truth behind extraordinary events happening in their homes, the episode would have each episode set in an unique setting and different period. Releasing in Korean with subtitles in English, the eight episode series will unveil one episode weekly starting February 24.
Advertisement
‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’
Critically acclaimed actress, comedian, author and producer Jenny Slate is back with her comedy special on Prime Video, titled ‘Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional’. The highly anticipated special depicts that being brave for love is worth it—even when it means delivering a baby, stalking your therapist, or trusting your partner to not destroy you. TThe comedy special will premiere on February 23.
Advertisement
‘The Teddy Teclebrhan Show’
The 6 episode comedy series, starring Tedros Teclebrhan and Lillo Scrimali, presents us with the very best of his world. The six episodes are full of love, music, comedy, celebrity guests, and creative chaos. The series is now streaming on Prime Video in Dutch language with English subtitles.
Advertisement
‘Soltos em Salvador S4’
The Brazilian Amazon Original Series has all the twists and turns revolving around a dynamic cast of 8 participants. They all must coexist and interact within the confines of a single house, in the capital of Santa Catarina. The series will now stream from February 23.
‘Sound Of Freedom’
The film is based on the true story of a former U.S. government agent who sets on a mission to rescue children from child traffickers. Learning about a boy and his captivated sister, he decides to take the mission into the Colombian jungle, to free them. The movie is now streaming on Prime Video.
‘Giannis: The Marvelous Journey’
The Amazon Original Movie focuses on the extraordinary odyssey of NBA mega-star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants to becoming the best of the basketball world. The documentary is now streaming on Prime Video.