‘Apartment 404’

The retro reality variety program stars Yu Jae Seok, Cha Tae Hyun, Oh Na Ra, Yang Se Chan, JENNIE, and Lee Jung Ha. Set in a building where the six residents try to find the truth behind extraordinary events happening in their homes, the episode would have each episode set in an unique setting and different period. Releasing in Korean with subtitles in English, the eight episode series will unveil one episode weekly starting February 24.