The script, penned by Lopez herself with the help of Matt Walton, is unique. There have been many films that have accompanied an artist’s studio album, but this was a very unique take, not the first of its kind, but rare, hence making it fresh to see. The dialogues, with certain metaphors, are heavy, hitting the audience precisely where it matters. The overall concept, blending small moments of Lopez’s personal journey with an audio-visual representation of her fresh music has given a somewhat elaborate insight into her life. And because she has penned it herself, you know it’s as close to authentic as it can be. Even the direction by Dave Meyers, who has been a frequent collaborator to Lopez’s music videos, has done a good job. Having a lot of experience in directing music videos for artists, and considering this movie is half a musical, it would have been a piece of cake for the Grammy-winning director.