From Malaika Arora To Gauahar Khan: Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Valentine's Day

The month of February is known as the month of love, and what better day than Valentine’s Day (February 14) to express love to your dear ones. Bollywood celebrities have never been shied away from openly expressing their love and spending quality time with their partners. While some took some off from their film shooting, many took to social media to share heartfelt wishes for their special one. Some also had a midnight Valentine's Day celebration.

Actress Malaika Arora posted a lovely post for beau actor Arjun Kapoor on her instagram. In the picture the couple can be seen hugging each other while Kapoor gently kisses Arora on her head. The couple recently cleared out all the rumours of their break up.

Newly weds actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got together to celebrate Valentine's Day together. the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport together. Kaif posted pictures with her husband to wish him on this day of love. Kaushal commented on her post with "My Valentine for life!". This was the couple's first Valentine's Day together post their marriage.

Singer Neha Kakkar had a midnight Valentine's Day celebration with hubby and singer Rohanpreet Singh. The couple got married last year in the month of October. Kakkar posted a few pictures of their celebration on her social media page and wished Singh well.

Actress Bipasha Basu let out a sweet post for husband and actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo can be seen forming a heart with their hands as their stand nect to each other. Both of them look amazing in the picture.

Actors couple Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan celebrated their Valentine's Day together. Khemu took to instagram to share a short video capturing various photos of him and Khan and posted it to wish the actress.

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her social media page to post a picture of her with hubby and businessman Anand Ahuja. The actress was dressed in a white polka dot dress while Ahuja adorned a dapper black suit. They looked lovely together.

Actor Arjun Rampal on Valentine's Day posted a selfie with his life Gabriella Demetriades on his social media page. Rampal used a short caption for the post. However, the cuteness and the love of the couple was quite evident in the picture.

Popular personality, Mandira Bedi lost her husband, Raj Kaushal in June 2021. February 14 marked the marriage anniversary of the couple. On Monday (February 14), Bedi took to instagram to share old pictures of her and Kaushal together remembering him on their special day.

Who said Valentine's Day can only be celebrated with your patner? Actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share small snippet of her day out with husband actor Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur on Valentine's Day.

One of the modern-age couples of the B-town, actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are adorned by many. Fazal showed a special gesture of love by posting a Black and White of them and wishing Chadha with a sweet caption.

The soon-to-marry couple have been in the headlines for their love story. Actor Farhan Akhtar posted a picture with bae, actor-singer Shibani Dandekar on his social media page. The couple can be seen wearing face masks of each other. The couple will get married in later half of February as confirmed from their families.

Bollywood couple actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor have always given their fans a dose of PDA. On Valentine's day, the actor posted a picture with his wife ehere they can be hugging each other while the latter kisses the former's neck.

Actress Gauahar Khan shared some Haldi pictures from the time of her wedding with content creating Zaid Dardar on Valentine'sDay.The couple look very happy in the pictures.