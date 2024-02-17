From ‘Love Storiyaan’ To ‘Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani’: 8 OTT Releases To Stream This Weekend For A Perfect Binge

Weekends are usually the perfect way to unwind and indulge in binge sessions for most of us. So look no further as we have a curated list of must-watch OTT releases, which include gripping thrillers and heartwarming dramas. With these latest offerings from the world of streaming in place, just kick back, and get ready to immerse yourself in the best:
‘Love Storiyaan’
Platform: Prime Video
Date: 14th February
Backed by Karan Johar, ‘Love Storiyaan’ is a heartfelt series exploring love's intricacies through six genuine narratives. Each episode showcases the remarkable journeys of diverse couples, highlighting their resilience as they deal with obstacles for love. Inspired by the India Love Project, the series is a celebration of love's ability to overcome cultural, religious, gender barriers.
Advertisement
‘Vaat Vaat Ma Adla Badali’
Platform: ShemarooMe
Date: 14th February
Directed by Kartavya Shah, 'Vaat Vaat Ma Adla Badali' is a captivating mix of romance starring Gujarat's heartthrob, Malhar Thakar, and Puja Joshi. It's an exploration of the complexities of love in Ahmedabad. The story revolves around Anand (Malhar Thakar) and Khushi (Puja Joshi). While Anand dreams of becoming a politician, his father encourages him to explore matrimony. Khushi enters the picture, and then there’s a clash of Anand's vibrant culture clashes with Khushi's sophistication.
Advertisement
‘The Kerala Story’
Platform: Zee5
Date: 16th February
‘The Kerala Story’ has finally made it to Zee5, and it is about a group of women from Kerala, who are pressured into changing their religion to Islam and joining a group called the Islamic State. Shalini Unnikrishnan, one of these women, reveals how she always dreamed of becoming a nurse but was tricked by some people, and ended up being locked up in Afghanistan. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.
Advertisement
‘Raisinghani vs Raisinghani’
Platform: SonyLIV
Date: 12th February
The show, on SonyLIV, follows the Raisinghani family as they face a challenging legal battle that affects their family ties and principles. Starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi, it explores how the family copes with this ordeal, and confront difficult decisions and conflicts while trying to uphold their values.
Advertisement
‘House of Ninjas’
Platform: Netflix
Date: 15th February
Revolving around the Tawara family, the sole remaining ninja clan, ‘House of Ninjas’ is a Japanese drama. The unconventional family finds themselves confronting a crisis that threatens to put Japan into chaos. The Tawara family is then compelled to once again unleash their hidden skills to safeguard their nation in the face of adversity.
‘Players’
Platform: Netflix
Date: 14th February
The rom-com centred around Mack, a New York sportswriter, and her best friend Adam. Gina Rodriguez plays Mack, a journalist who sets off on an emotional journey. Damon Wayans Jr. stars as Adam, Mack's friend and co-conspirator in their hookup endeavours. Together, they explore friendship, love, and self-discovery.
‘Scammy Boys’
Platform: Zee5
Date: 16th February
‘Scammy Boys’ is a tale of best friends Pankaj and Piyush as they chase wealth and fame via scams. However, it all takes a big turn when they cross paths with corrupt policeman Joshi, who pushes them into the dangerous world of a drug cartel. Starring Ashmit Patel, Rudra Soni, Ayushman Saxena, Roopa Choulagain, and Rajiv Rana, the show is full of suspense, action, and the test of true friendship.
‘Love is Blind Season 6 ‘
Platform: Netflix
Date: 14th February
The highly awaited sequel of ‘Love is Blind’ features a new group of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, and how they explore blind dates to find genuine connections. However, after transitioning to real-world living, they end up testing their relationships.