From ‘Love Storiyaan’ To ‘Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani’: 8 OTT Releases To Stream This Weekend For A Perfect Binge

‘The Kerala Story’

Platform: Zee5

Date: 16th February

‘The Kerala Story’ has finally made it to Zee5, and it is about a group of women from Kerala, who are pressured into changing their religion to Islam and joining a group called the Islamic State. Shalini Unnikrishnan, one of these women, reveals how she always dreamed of becoming a nurse but was tricked by some people, and ended up being locked up in Afghanistan. Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.