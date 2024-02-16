Adah also said that she had no fear or apprehensions when she was offered 'The Kerala Story'. ''My dad was in the Navy. He always told me, 'If you are ever going to tell the truth never be afraid'. You get scared or have apprehensions if you are lying. You shouldn't fear if you are telling the truth and standing with it. I knew that from the day I did the film. I didn't know there would be backlash. For me, The Kerala Story is not a political film. It's a story of a girl who is narrating her story of joining ISIS. We don't have any politicians or government references in the film,'' she said.