From Alia Bhatt To Karan Johar, Bollywood Showers Love On Madhuri Dixit’s Upcoming Film ‘Maja Ma’

The audience is all revved up for the weekend, eagerly awaiting Madhuri Dixit’s colourful entertainer family drama ‘Maja Ma’, which premieres on Prime Video on October 6. The film is all set to take the audience on an emotional rollercoaster that will see Madhuri in a completely new avatar. With stars like Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava, Barkha Singh, the Patel Parivar in the film guarantees to give you the perfect festive vibe, and will leave you with a feel-good energy.

Before its premiere on the service, the makers of ‘Maja Ma’ invited members from the industry, for a special preview of this entertainer. Popular personalities like Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari, Kunal Kemmu, Nora Fatehi, Maniesh Paul, Kabir Khan, and Mini Mathur, attended the screening and shared very positive reactions, post the preview.

Several celebs have taken to their social media handles to share their thoughts on the film.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was all praises for the film, and shared a heartfelt review on his instagram handle that said, “A brave, poignant, and to add, an audience pleaser, this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling. Oscillating between emotion and humour, you walk out with a feeling of sunshine. Mainly because of the luminous and stunning Madhuri Dixit who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise, she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame.”

Actress Alia Bhatt posted a shoutout on her Instagram to share her excitement, “Just two days to go… so excited for you Amritpal Bindra. I can’t wait to watch my favorite Madhuri Dixit take our breath away once again. Maja Ma releases 6th October guys, do watch!”

Actor, comedian Maniesh Paul also showered his appreciation for the film, “What a film! Loved it. Packed with brilliant performances! Congratulations Madhuri Ma’am, Gajraj Sir, Barkha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha. Anand Tiwari, you are a genius director. And congratulations to producer Amritpal Bindra.”

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, ‘Maja Ma’ also stars Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chadha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. It is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.