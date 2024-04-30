Art & Entertainment

From 'Aashram' To Madrid: Esha Gupta All Set To Open Fine-Dining Restaurant

Esha Gupta, last seen in the third season of the hit streaming series 'Aashram', has made her foray into the culinary world. The actress launched her fine-dining restaurant Casa Salesas in Madrid.

IANS
Esha Gupta Photo: IANS
The restaurant promises a fusion of Mediterranean flavours, world cuisine, impeccable service and a luxurious ambience.

Talking about her new venture, Esha said, "Launching a fine-dining restaurant in a global hotspot like Madrid is like a dream coming true. I've always been passionate about food and creating memorable dining experiences. This allows me to blend my love for hospitality with my creative vision."

The restaurant is slated to open in mid-May. The actress also said that she is partnering with an international management company, Mabel Hospitality, which is an arm of Mabel Capital, one of whose owners is the tennis star Rafal Nadal. Mabel Hospitality operates two other restaurants in Madrid, namely, Tatel and Toto.

"My dream is to take Casa Salesas all over the world like they've done with Tatel and Toto, and I hope to bring it to India soon," Esha shared.

