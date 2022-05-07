Fred Savage Fired As The Executive Producer And Director Of 'The Wonder Years'

Actor Fred Savage who was the executive producer and director of ABC’s ‘The Wonder Years’ show, has been fired from the positions after he was alleged for misconduct, reported a spokesperson to People magazine.

The source said, "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of ‘The Wonder Years’.”

The series premiered in September and is a reboot of the original series that aired from 1988 to 1993. It is produced by Disney Television Studios 20th Television. A 12 year old who is still figuring out life with his family and friends is the narrator of the series set in 60s. In the original series. Savage played the role of Kevin Arnold which is played by Elisha Williams in the reboot. The season finale is set to air on May 18 and the series is not renewed for another season as of now.

The current allegations on Savage come four years after the allegations of actress Alley Mills. Mills played the role of Savage’s mother in the original series and had accused the actor and Jason Harvey of sexual harassment in 2018. Harvey played the role of Savage’s older brother.

In 1993, costume designer Monique Long sued both Savage and Harvey for verbal and physical harassment that was preventing her from doing her work properly and led to her being fired. The lawsuit was settled later on. In 2018, another costume designer, Youngjoo Hwang, accused Savage and filed a gender-based lawsuit, that was dismissed by a judge. Savage had denied the allegations that time.

Talking about ‘The Wonder Years’ reboot, Savage talked to People on being a producer. He mentioned that he ‘teared up’ while watching the first episode and said, "This show is so personal to me. And it's really a spiritual and emotional cousin to the original."

In 2021, Savage had said, "Any time I get to work with young actors, it takes me back. I still feel like I'm 12 years old. And I had such a wonderful experience on the show. I look back on it very fondly.”

The actor continued, "One of the nice ripple effects of the new show is that it's brought me back into the orbit of the original cast. I talk to Josh [Saviano, who played Paul Pfeiffer] and Danica [McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper] and Dan [Lauria, who played his dad Jack Arnold] and I exchange emails.”

He concluded by saying, "I think people might work their whole careers to find an opportunity to be part of something that endures like The Wonder Years. The fact that I was able to do that at a young age is really special. I feel so fortunate.”