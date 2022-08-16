Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Four Months After Welcoming A Baby Girl, Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy 

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared a post on social media to announce their second pregnancy. 

Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy 
Debina Bonnerjee And Gurmeet Choudhary Announce Second Pregnancy  Instagram

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 5:47 pm

Actor couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have good news to share. Well, the duo are all set to become parents for the second time, just four months after welcoming their first child, Lianna Choudhary.

The couple shared the news on social media as they posted a family photo. Debina captioned it as, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.” The picture has Gurmeet holding Debina in one of his arms while he is carrying Lianna in his other arm with his back to the camera.

Several celebs like Tassnim Nerurkar, Tanvi Thakkar, Tina Datta, Rashami Desai and Yuvika Chaudhary showered love on the couple.

It was on April 4 this year that Debina and Gurmeet shared a video revealing that they were blessed with a baby girl. Posting a clip, they wrote, "With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

The couple had Lianna's face when she turned three months old. Sharing a photo of them kissing the baby girl, they wrote, "Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary."

We wish all the good things to Debina and Gurmeet!

