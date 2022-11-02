Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
For Vicky Kaushal, There's No One Like Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is receiving a lot of love from across the world and the Hindi film fraternity on his 57th birthday.

Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 6:35 pm

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is receiving a lot of love from across the world and the Hindi film fraternity on his 57th birthday. In the long list of actors and film personalities wishing the actor on social media, Vicky Kaushal too made an appearance as he wished the 'Chak De! India' star on his Instagram. 

Taking to the story section of his Instagram, Vicky shared an image of the megastar greeting his fans with an angelic yellow light behind him almost giving an appearance of a God with a halo behind him.

SRK
SRK Vicky Kaushal's Instagram Story

A few days back, Vicky's father, renowned action choreographer Sham Kaushal had shared a throwback picture of Vicky and his brother, Sunny's childhood. Vicky and Sunny can be seen posing with SRK in the frame. The picture is from the sets of the 2001 movie 'Asoka'. He also wrote a long note about how 'nobody ever imagined that one day Vicky will join' Bollywood.

'Shershah' director Vishnuvardhan, and Vicky's actor-brother Sunny Kaushal, were also a part of the picture Sham posted on Instagram.

