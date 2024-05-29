Art & Entertainment

For Varun Badola, Doing Intense Scenes Is Like His 'Second Nature' After 25 Years Of Acting

Actor Varun Badola opened up on performing difficult scenes in the web series 'Jamnapaar', sharing that after 25 years of acting, facing intense scenes becomes second nature.

Varun Badola
Varun Badola Photo: X
Actor Varun Badola opened up on performing difficult scenes in the web series 'Jamnapaar', sharing that after 25 years of acting, facing intense scenes becomes second nature.

Varun has been in the industry for around three decades, and has done shows like 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and many others.

On performing difficult scenes in the series, Varun, who portrays the role of K. D. Bansal, said: "I feel when we talk about acting, we end up glorifying things out of proportion. I'm not saying you wouldn’t have to face difficult scenes, but after 25 years of acting, it becomes second nature. When acting becomes your practice, difficult things become easy. I believe no scene is challenging if it is backed by good preparation." Sharing insights into his preparation for 'Jamnapaar', the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actor said: "I mentally prepared myself for the role because I had to portray a father who is much older than my actual age. It was important for me to understand the mindset of someone who has been in the business industry for thirty years, which required me to limit my thinking."

"As an actor, I've had many experiences, but playing this character required me to hold back, which was mentally challenging at times. It was crucial to ensure that my personal life did not clash with the character's life. These small details required time and attention, including studying the character's speech and mannerisms. Nonetheless, I enjoyed playing this role," he added. The show features Ritvik Sahore, Srishti Ganguli Rindani, Ankita Sahigal, and Raghu Ram in pivotal roles. 'Jamnapaar' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

