For Varun Badola, Doing Intense Scenes Is Like His 'Second Nature' After 25 Years Of Acting

On performing difficult scenes in the series, Varun, who portrays the role of K. D. Bansal, said: "I feel when we talk about acting, we end up glorifying things out of proportion. I'm not saying you wouldn’t have to face difficult scenes, but after 25 years of acting, it becomes second nature. When acting becomes your practice, difficult things become easy. I believe no scene is challenging if it is backed by good preparation." Sharing insights into his preparation for 'Jamnapaar', the 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' actor said: "I mentally prepared myself for the role because I had to portray a father who is much older than my actual age. It was important for me to understand the mindset of someone who has been in the business industry for thirty years, which required me to limit my thinking."