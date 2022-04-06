Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
First Time After Divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares A Picture With Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, for the first time since their divorce. The actress celebrated a milestone of their film 'Majili' completing 3 years recently.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Instagram

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 6:13 pm

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a picture with actor and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram for the first time after their separation. She took to her Instagram to celebrate ‘Majili’ as it completed three years. ‘Majili’ is a Telugu romantic sports drama released in April 2019. Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya collaborated for the fourth time in the movie after ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’, ‘Manam’ and ‘Autonagar Surya’. ‘Majili’ was also the first collaboration after they got married.

According to the Hindustan Times, the actress shared a poster showing Poorna Chandar Rao (Naga Chaitanya) with an angry expression on his face. The poster also shows two more visuals, one with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who played Shravani’s character. The other shows Naga Chaitanya in a cricket jersey with actress Divyansha Kaushik who played Anshu in the movie. Ruth Prabhu also added in hashtag #3yearsformajili.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Story Instagram/ @samantharuthprabhuoffl


Ruth Prabhu had unfollowed Naga Chaitanya on Instagram last month and had also shared a quote on her story, saying, "Sometimes, the strength within isn't a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it's just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this (sic).”

The couple had got married in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6, 2017, and according to Christian customs on the next day. They announced their divorce through a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has also made an announcement about his first film since his separation from the actress. Check out the post he shared on Twitter:

On the work front, Ruth Prabhu made a special song appearance in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. She will make her international debut with ‘The Arrangements Of Love’ directed by Philip John. 

