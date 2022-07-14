Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
First Looks Of Sarath Kumar's 'The Smile Man', 'Aazhi' Released On His Birthday

The posters of actor Sarath Kumar's upcoming movies were released on his 68th birthday.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 3:24 pm

The units of two Tamil films, 'The Smile Man' and 'Aazhi', released their films' first look posters on Thursday on the occasion of actor Sarath Kumar's birthday.

Director Syam Praveen's 'The Smile Man', which is being produced by Salil Das, happens to be Kumar's 150th film.

Tweeting the first look picture, Praveen said,

The film has cinematography by Vikram Mohan, music by Gavaskar Avinash, and editing by San Lokesh.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi released the first look of director Madhav Ramadasan's 'Aazhi', in which Kumar plays the lead.

Tweeting the first look of the film, Sethupathi said,

The poster of 'Aazhi' (which means Ocean in English) also had a social message urging people to say no to drugs.

[With Inputs from IANS]

