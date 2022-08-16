Film Critic Kaushik LM Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda And Others Mourn Demise

Renowned film critic Kaushik LM breathed his last on Monday, August 15. He was 36 and passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Kaushik LM also worked as YouTube channel Galatta's video jockey and the news of his demise was posted by Galatta Media on Twitter. "Reputed film critic, movie tracker, and Galatta VJ @LMKMovieManiac passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. His demise is a huge personal loss & we here at Galatta extend our heartfelt condolences & strong support to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the organisation informed.

After hearing the unfortunate news, several celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Devarakonda and Keerthy Suresh took to social media to pay their condolences.

Keerthy wrote, "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM.”

I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik!#RIPKaushikLM https://t.co/OxQd27ROwj — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 15, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, "This is truly heartbreaking. I hope this isn't true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support.”

He also praised the late critic for "standing by good cinema." Dulquer Salmaan added, "Life's too short .RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can't seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. I'm so sorry.”

Life’s too short 💔💔 RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry. — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 15, 2022

Actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed.”

Thinking of you and saying a prayer.

You will be missed @LMKMovieManiac. — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 15, 2022

Last but not the least, filmmaker Venkat Prabu paid his condolences. "Omg! Can't believe it! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends! Gone too soon my friend," Venkat Prabhu wrote on Twitter.