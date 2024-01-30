Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan was released on the Republic Day weekend. It was anticipated that the movie would break all records considering it starred these two actors for the first time. The plot of the movie was also in line with Republic Day, and it was expected that the movie would pull crowds. On Day 5, the movie earned Rs 8 crore and witnessed a dip in its collection.
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Action Flick Sees A Dip, Rakes In Rs 8 Crore
'Fighter' saw a dip in its Day 5 earnings. The movie has now earned Rs 126.50 crores at the domestic box office.
According to a report published by Sacnilk, ‘Fighter’ earned Rs 8 crore on Day 5. It was important for the film to rake in earnings in a double-digit figure to maintain its steady run. This dip to a single-digit earning is alarming for the movie because it did cross the Rs 100 crore mark earlier. With day 5 earnings, the total collection of ‘Fighter’ now stands at Rs 126.50 crore. Globally, the movie has earned Rs 220 crore.
Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly, Twitter) account to share the first weekend box-office earnings of ‘Fighter.’ He wrote, “#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*… The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.”
Taran Adarsh also mentioned that ‘Fighter’ has been receiving mixed reviews. He added that the movie is running well in metro cities. But the movie isn’t performing great in non-metro cities and on single screens. This week is crucial for ‘Fighter’ because it will help analysts figure out if the movie continues to earn well despite the dying buzz.
‘Fighter’ revolves around India’s airstrike after the Pulwama attack. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi.