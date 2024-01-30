'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Action Flick Sees A Dip, Rakes In Rs 8 Crore

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X (formerly, Twitter) account to share the first weekend box-office earnings of ‘Fighter.’ He wrote, “#Fighter packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in its *extended weekend*… The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence… Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: ₹ 123.60 cr.”

Take a look at his tweet here.