Actor Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ was the highest grossing film of the weekend at the global box office, with box office revenues of $25.1 million.

The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, whose previous film, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’, was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2023, also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, reports Variety.

‘Fighter’ revolves around the Indian Air Force and was released on January 25, ahead of Republic Day, a public holiday. The film depicts Indian conflicts with Pakistan and was banned across the Middle East where there is a large Pakistani migrant worker population.