'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan hit the screens on January 25, one day before Republic Day. The aerial drama opened at Rs 22.5 crore and on Day 2, it witnessed growth as the movie earned Rs 39.5 crore at the box office. On Day 3, 'Fighter' collections dropped as it pocketed Rs 27.5 crore and on Day 4, on its first Sunday, the movie saw a slight rise. It raked in Rs 28.50 crore. The total collection of 'Fighter' now stands at Rs 118 crore in India, as per a report in Sacnilk.