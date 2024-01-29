'Fighter' starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan hit the screens on January 25, one day before Republic Day. The aerial drama opened at Rs 22.5 crore and on Day 2, it witnessed growth as the movie earned Rs 39.5 crore at the box office. On Day 3, 'Fighter' collections dropped as it pocketed Rs 27.5 crore and on Day 4, on its first Sunday, the movie saw a slight rise. It raked in Rs 28.50 crore. The total collection of 'Fighter' now stands at Rs 118 crore in India, as per a report in Sacnilk.
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In Its First Weekend
'Fighter' Box Office Collection Day 4: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club on the fourth day of its release. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.
'Fighter' had an overall 31.56% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows had occupancy of 20.29%, afternoon shows 35.54%, evening shows saw footfalls of 43.38% and night shows had 27.03%.
The Siddharth Anand directorial earned Rs 107.5 crore gross collection in India, taking the total overseas collection to Rs 43 crore and taking the worldwide collection to Rs 150.5 crore.
'Fighter' is the first-ever aerial drama that has been shot at real locations with the help of IAF personnel using combat jets and helicopters. The operational scenes were filmed at the Air Force Station in Tezpur, Assam, the Air Force Academy in Dindigul, Andhra Pradesh, and at the Air Force Station in Pune. The Air Force Station in Tezpur serves as the backdrop for some of the film's high-octane fighter jet sequences.
Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. Deepika is in the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Anil Kapoor plays Commanding Officer, Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky.
Produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz and Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.