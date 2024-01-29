'Fighter' that hit the screens on January 25, is currently minting moolah at the box office. Siddharth Anand's directorial starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has got positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The film has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in India in just four days. Will there be a sequel to 'Fighter'? Siddharth opens up about it.
Will Siddharth Anand Make 'Fighter 2'? Director Opens Up About His Plans For Sequel To Hrithik-Deepika Starrer
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth was asked if he wants to make a franchise out of 'Fighter'. To which he said, “Yeah, that audience will decide. Abhi dekhte hain abhi 3 hi din hue hain (We’ll see. It’s been just three days since the film release). I think audience ka pyaar will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to.''
He further said he never gets excited to make part 2s of his films. ''I’m probably one of the few directors who’s not made a sequel yet. Every director in this country or rather one of the top directors of the country has made sequels. There is no director who has not made a sequel. So, I am probably the one who has not made a sequel, and I am refraining from that. I don’t want to make sequels yet,” said the 'War' director and added, “It’s never say never.”
Siddharth also added that as of now, he is not excited to make sequels. He wants to keep creating new characters and new stories. ''Otherwise, kya hota hai na (what happens is) there is a certain comfort zone in the sequels. You start relying on nostalgia and try to match that vo mujhe maza nahin …(that I don’t enjoy) that’s where my stagnation will happen. That’s where I will stagnate. I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel, I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi (and I don’t want to get comfortable yet),'' he shared.