Siddharth also added that as of now, he is not excited to make sequels. He wants to keep creating new characters and new stories. ''Otherwise, kya hota hai na (what happens is) there is a certain comfort zone in the sequels. You start relying on nostalgia and try to match that vo mujhe maza nahin …(that I don’t enjoy) that’s where my stagnation will happen. That’s where I will stagnate. I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel, I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi (and I don’t want to get comfortable yet),'' he shared.