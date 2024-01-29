Fatima Sana Shaikh: It's Heartbreaking When You Give 100 Percent And People Don't Accept Your Project

Were there any apprehensions when you were offered the role of Mrs Indira Gandhi?

I was a little apprehensive because I wasn't sure if I wanted to do this or not but Meghna was very clear that she wanted me as Indira Gandhi and asked me to trust her. I feel when the director is clear and he/she wants to see you in a particular character then you just have to take the leap and I did that. I really enjoyed playing the character and the Indira in Sam Bahadur, is a vision that Meghna had. I did as she wanted me to and all credit goes to her that people liked my performance. We have seen Indira Gandhi in a certain way and in a certain light. Here, Meghna wanted to show Indira Gandhi's vulnerable side more than anything else. We see a different side of her with Sam Manekshaw in the film.