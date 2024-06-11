Fashion

Hansika Motwani Amps Up Her Oomph Quotient In Bomber Jacket, Matching Ruffled Skirt

Actress Hansika Motwani set major chic fashion goals for her fans on Tuesday, as she sported a bomber jacket, matching ruffled skirt, and an embellished crop top for a photoshoot.

Photo: X
Actress Hansika Motwani set major chic fashion goals for her fans on Tuesday, as she sported a bomber jacket, matching ruffled skirt, and an embellished crop top for a photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram, Hansika, who is known for her role in 'Aap Kaa Surroor', shared a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot with her 6.5 million followers. In the pictures, she could be seen donning an outfit by designer Nikita Wadhwa Mhaisalkar -- a black and white stroke print ruffled skirt, paired with a matching bomber jacket, and a contrasting coral crop top. Her look is completed with metallic gold embellishments.

For makeup, Hansika opted for matte coral pink lips, winged eyeliner, and heavily blushed cheeks. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and accessorised the look with a gold and white pearl choker necklace, and matching rings. She captioned the post with a black heart emoji.

Hansika, who worked as a child artiste in 'Koi... Mil Gaya', is known for her roles in 'Hum Kaun Hai?', and 'Aabra Ka Daabra'. She also worked in films like 'Kandireega', 'Denikaina Ready', 'Biriyani', 'Aranmanai 2', 'My Name Is Shruthi', and most recently in '105 Minuttess', and 'Guardian'. Hansika has 'Rowdy Baby', 'Man', and 'Gandhari' in the pipeline.

