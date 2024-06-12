How To Ace The Summer Vacay Look? Malavika Mohanan Shares Inspiration

Prateek Sur

Satin Radiance

Malavika Mohanan oozes elegance like a swan in a blue off-the-shoulder satin gown.

Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan’s style, finished with dewy makeup, is ideal for a date night.

Malavika Mohanan Instagram

With her simplistic jewellery, Malavika Mohanan has effortlessly captivated our hearts.

Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Shining The Summer Away

Malavika Mohanan embraces the motto ‘Rise And Shine’ in this lovely photograph.

Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in a modest white summer suit with a pop of pink cosmetics.

Malavika Mohanan

This lovely white outfit of Malavika Mohanan is ideal for a brunch, giving both comfort and style—definitely gorgeous.

Malavika Mohanan

This basic outfit and Malavika Mohanan’s absolutely no makeup appearance will just brighten your day.

Malavika Mohanan

The open tresses and wavy locks of Malavika Mohanan offer a lot of volume to the style.

Malavika Mohanan

This Malavika Mohanan style statement is our ideal Sunday brunch look, which we can’t wait to attempt.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan looks stunning in her peach off-the-shoulder short dress, adding a pop of colour to all the glitter and splendour.

Malavika Mohanan

What immediately strikes your eye is the smooth bun and nicely done hair of Malavika Mohanan.

Malavika Mohanan

We adore the jacket, which enhances the appearance and makes it professional, and is a wonderful illustration of how gracefully Malavika Mohanan understands how to arrange her looks.

Malavika Mohanan

A simple flowery dress can never go wrong, and we love how Malavika Mohanan styled it with open hair and a pink lip hue.

Malavika Mohanan

The breezy feel of the outfit of Malavika Mohanan not only has a calming effect on your senses but also is so eye-pleasing. The pastel shade of the flowers strikes your visual aesthetics brilliantly on the very first look.

Malavika Mohanan

We will definitely bookmark this outfit of Malavika Mohanan for a day out with the clan. It’s summery and helps you keep it calm and cool.

Malavika Mohanan

