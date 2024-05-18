Farah Khan Reveals Her Children Are Huge Fans Of 'Chhota Bheem'

Farah, who was present at the trailer launch of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan', shared: "My children gave me a rundown of all the characters when I informed them about the trailer launch. They have been 'Chhota Bheem' fans since childhood and have grown up watching the cartoon, and now when it is coming in the form of a live-action film, they are very excited but couldn't come today as they are writing their board exams."