Farah Khan Reveals Her Children Are Huge Fans Of 'Chhota Bheem'

Filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that her triplets are huge fans of 'Chhota Bheem' and they literally grew up watching the animated series.

Farah Khan
Farah, who was present at the trailer launch of 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan', shared: "My children gave me a rundown of all the characters when I informed them about the trailer launch. They have been 'Chhota Bheem' fans since childhood and have grown up watching the cartoon, and now when it is coming in the form of a live-action film, they are very excited but couldn't come today as they are writing their board exams."

The trailer of the movie received a good response and appreciation for being an absolute entertainer. Adding fun to the summer holidays for kids around the country, Chhota Bheem and his Sena promise an unmissable adventurous ride.

The movie stars Anupam Kher and Makrand Deshpande, along with Yagya Bhasin, who plays the titular roles.

It also features Kabir Shaikh (Kalia), Advik Jaiswal (Raju), Daivik Dawar (Dholu), Divyam Dawar (Bholu), Aashriya Misra (Chutki), and Swarna Pandey (Indumati).

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Megha Chilaka, 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' is written by Niraj Vikram and co-produced by Srinivas Chilakalapudi along with Bharath Laxmipati, with music by Raghav Sachar.

The film is all set to hit theaters on May 31.

