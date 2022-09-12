Family, Friends Bid Tearful Adieu To Krishnam Raju

Veteran Tollywood actor and former Union Minister U. V. Krishnam Raju was cremated with state honours near here on Monday.

Family members, friends, Tollywood celebrities and fans bid tearful adieu to Raju, who was popular as the 'rebel' star.

The last rites were performed in his farm house at Moinabad near Hyderabad.

Raju's nephew 'Bahubali' star Prabhas, Jagapati Babu, and leaders of various political parties paid their last respects to Raju, who passed away on Sunday. Prabhas was seen assisting in the last rites.

Earlier, Raju's body was brought to Moinabad in a procession from his house at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

As per the direction given by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, authorities made arrangements for the cremation with state honours.

Police personnel presented a gun salute and opened fire in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Cyberabad police had made elaborate security arrangements for the funeral. Only those having permission from Raju's family were allowed into the farm house.

Raju breathed his last at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was 83 and survived by wife and three daughters.

In a career spanning 50 years, Krishnam Raju acted in more than 180 films.

Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao, mega star Chiranjeevi, veteran actors Krishna, Murali Mohan, Mohan Babu, and Mahesh Babu were among those who paid their last respects to Raju on Sunday.