Fahadh Faasil is known for pushing the envelope and choosing to work in films that delve into lesser talked-about issues. As the actor is basking in the success of ‘Aavesham’, he talked about his older film – ‘Trance.’ He mentioned why he thinks that the film failed to resonate with the audience, and he also explained why he will not touch upon religion in his films.
In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Fahadh Faasil reflected on how ‘Trance’ tanked at the box office. Released in 2020, this Anwar Rasheed directorial follows the life of a struggling motivational speaker who gets recruited by a group of con artists to pose as a Christian priest. The movie dealt with themes of manipulation, faith, and religion. The actor said, “I have my reservations about dealing with religion in Kerala. I don’t think people want to hear the harsh reality, if I may say. They want to be entertained.”
The actor continued, “‘Trance’ lacked the entertainment factor. There was a lot of awareness and things like that, but the entertainment factor was taken away from the film at some point. That’s where we failed. Having said that, a corrected second half of ‘Trance’ would make a lot of difference. But I wouldn’t touch religion for a while in Kerala.”
Starring Fahadh Faasil, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Nazriya Nazim, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Soubin Shahir, ‘Trance’ was hailed by the critics for touching upon a sensitive topic. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Aavesham.’ He will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ where he will share the screen with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. He is also gearing up for ‘Vettaiyan’ where he will be seen with Rajinikanth.