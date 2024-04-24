In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Fahadh Faasil reflected on how ‘Trance’ tanked at the box office. Released in 2020, this Anwar Rasheed directorial follows the life of a struggling motivational speaker who gets recruited by a group of con artists to pose as a Christian priest. The movie dealt with themes of manipulation, faith, and religion. The actor said, “I have my reservations about dealing with religion in Kerala. I don’t think people want to hear the harsh reality, if I may say. They want to be entertained.”