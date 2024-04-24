Art & Entertainment

Fahadh Faasil On Not Touching Upon Religion In His Films: I Don’t Think People Want To Hear The Harsh Reality

In a recent interview, Fahadh Faasil reflected on why 'Trance' failed to resonate with the audience. He also mentioned why he would not touch upon religion in his films.

Fahadh Faasil in 'Trance' Photo: X
Fahadh Faasil is known for pushing the envelope and choosing to work in films that delve into lesser talked-about issues. As the actor is basking in the success of ‘Aavesham’, he talked about his older film – ‘Trance.’ He mentioned why he thinks that the film failed to resonate with the audience, and he also explained why he will not touch upon religion in his films.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Fahadh Faasil reflected on how ‘Trance’ tanked at the box office. Released in 2020, this Anwar Rasheed directorial follows the life of a struggling motivational speaker who gets recruited by a group of con artists to pose as a Christian priest. The movie dealt with themes of manipulation, faith, and religion. The actor said, “I have my reservations about dealing with religion in Kerala. I don’t think people want to hear the harsh reality, if I may say. They want to be entertained.”

The actor continued, “‘Trance’ lacked the entertainment factor. There was a lot of awareness and things like that, but the entertainment factor was taken away from the film at some point. That’s where we failed. Having said that, a corrected second half of ‘Trance’ would make a lot of difference. But I wouldn’t touch religion for a while in Kerala.”

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Dileesh Pothan, Nazriya Nazim, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Soubin Shahir, ‘Trance’ was hailed by the critics for touching upon a sensitive topic. On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Aavesham.’ He will be next seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ where he will share the screen with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. He is also gearing up for ‘Vettaiyan’ where he will be seen with Rajinikanth.

