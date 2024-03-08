Art & Entertainment

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024: Teyonah Parris, Zendaya, Letitia Wright Attend The Pre-Oscar Event – View Pics

The pre-Oscar season is already running in high spirits in Los Angeles. One of the most important events of this week leading up to the Academy Awards is the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards. It saw many big names come in and have a gala time.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Teyonah Parris, Zendaya, Letitia Wright Photo: Chris Pizzello
So, without further ado, here’s taking a look at some of the major celebs who came down for this gala event:

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Letitia Wright poses at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Chloe Bailey waves to photographers at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Honoree Halle Bailey, right, and her sister Chloe pose together at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Honoree Halle Bailey waves at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Andra Day poses at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Zendaya arrives at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Host Method Man poses at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Loni Love poses at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Actor Teyonah Parris poses at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024
Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards 2024 Photo: Chris Pizzello
Singer Muni Long poses at the 2024 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles.

