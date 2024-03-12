Starring Emraan Hashmi and Mahima Makwana, ‘Showtime’ is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The series takes the audience behind the glitz and glamour of Bollywood. It talks about some of the most burning issues that are present in the industry. The show has generated significant buzz on social media. In a recent interview, Emraan Hashmi talked about his co-star Mahima Makwana, and he lauded her performance.
News18 quoted Emraan Hashmi heaping praises on Mahima Makwana. He said, “I was surprised at the way she held herself well in all the scenes. When we first met, she did tell me she felt slightly intimidated by me, but I think it had more to do with the fact that it was the first few days and everyone was a little nervous, but she really held on. She’s playing this greenhorn, someone who’s not got any experience, who steps into the industry.”
He continued, “There’s an innocence to her that slowly turns into a little more of a sharper and a cunning image to deal with the world of Bollywood and how that changes her, which she split very well. When I saw her on screen, I was completely blown away with the way she brings a graph to the character and the way she portrayed it was extremely interesting.”
‘Showtime’ features Makwana playing the role of feisty entertainment journalist – Mahika Nandy. After a surprising turn of events, she finds herself becoming the owner of Viktory Studios and becoming a producer. The show features an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Mouni Roy, and Vijay Raaz. The show has a lot of meta references to Bollywood and celebrities.
The show has been directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar.