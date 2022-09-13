Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Emmy Awards 2022: Julia Garner Thanks Jason Bateman For 'Taking A Chance' As She Wins Best Supporting Actress In Drama

Actress Julia Garner won her third Emmy at the 74th annual Television Academy Awards in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'Ozark'.

Julia Garner
Julia Garner Instagram/ @juliagarnerofficial

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 10:01 am

During her acceptance speech, the actress, who is also nominated for her performance as Anna Delvey in the Netflix miniseries 'Inventing Anna', said: "First of all, I want to thank the Television Academy. I want to thank everybody at Netflix and MRC. I want to thank our showrunners and all the writers in the writers room, thank you for writing Ruth."

"She changed my life."

"I want to thank Jason Bateman for taking a chance on me. And Laura Linney, you've been such a guiding light to me. I just feel really grateful, really grateful, to be here... and to play Ruth and to be with such amazing, beautiful artists. I love you all."

Garner, who plays Ruth Langmore on the Netflix drama, previously won twice in the category for the same role.

Garner beat out a stacked group, which included Patricia Arquette for 'Severance', Jung Ho-yeon for 'Squid Game', Christina Ricci for 'Yellowjackets', 'Succession' co-stars J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook, and Sydney Sweeney for 'Euphoria'.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live in India on Lionsgate Play.

Art & Entertainment Julia Garner Emmys 2022 Emmys 2022 Winners 74 Television Academy Awards Jason Bateman Ozark Netflix Inventing Anna Los Angeles
