Elvish slammed those who criticised him hearing the one-sided story of Thakur. Telling his side of the story, Yadav said that for 8 months, Sagar had been instigating him which made him take such action. Elvish said that he invited Sagar to his house to know what problem he has with Elvish and why he is poking him. But Thakur didn't go to Elvish's place and called him at a garment shop. The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner also claimed that Maxtern planned everything like the camera set up and all so that he could record everything. He also claimed that the Youtuber was not alone in the shop. He was with four people and nobody came to his rescue.