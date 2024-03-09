After a video of Elvish Yadav beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern went viral on social media, netizens condemned the act of the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner and #ArrestElvishYadav started trending on X. Maxtern also shared a video on his X platform alleging that Elvish tried to break his spine and ''openly issued death threats'' to him. He also lodged an FIR under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. In an Instagram video, Elvish explained why he thrashed Maxtern.
Elvish slammed those who criticised him hearing the one-sided story of Thakur. Telling his side of the story, Yadav said that for 8 months, Sagar had been instigating him which made him take such action. Elvish said that he invited Sagar to his house to know what problem he has with Elvish and why he is poking him. But Thakur didn't go to Elvish's place and called him at a garment shop. The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner also claimed that Maxtern planned everything like the camera set up and all so that he could record everything. He also claimed that the Youtuber was not alone in the shop. He was with four people and nobody came to his rescue.
Elvish also questioned the people who trolled him for his behaviour. He asked what they would do if the trolls threatened their family to burn alive. He claimed before the incident Sagar threatened him over phone saying, ''Tujhe aur tere gharwalon ko zinda jala dunga''. He said he used cuss words after that and the moment got heated up and then he asked Maxtern his address and went to the shop where he beat him up.
Later, after the incident, Elvish again called Maxtern to his home to sort the matter but the latter went to the police station to file an FIR against Elvish.
Elvish said that he hasn't fired any FIR against Maxtern as he doesn't want to get into all this. He also said that he trusts the Gurgaon police and CM of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar and will cooperate with the administration during the investigation. Towards the end of the video, he also apologised for brutally beating Maxtern.