Viral Video: Elvish Yadav Brutally Slaps And Kicks YouTuber Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav has yet again got embroiled in controversy for slapping another man. A video of Elvish beating YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. The video is reportedly from a Gurugram's shop and it has been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Elvish is seen approaching Sagar with a group of men and slapping and kicking before he starts brutally beating him. This comes after their recent online spat.
Sagar Thakur took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and accused Elvish of threatening to kill him. After the incident of getting thrashed by Yadav, Thakur shared a video where he narrated the entire incident and wrote, ''I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are bailable sections, and despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included.'' He also questioned the Haryana government as he wrote, ''Why haven't murder charges been included in the FIR? Is this due to the influence of money and support from the state government? Is the Haryana government potentially protecting a criminal?''
After the video of Elvish beating up Sagar has gone viral #ArrestElvisYadav has been trending on X. People have condemned such act by an influencer.
Have a look at the viral video here.
Reportedly, Sagar Thakur recently made fun of Elvish Yadav's camaraderie with 'Bigg Boss 17' winner Munawar Faruqui. It provoked the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner.
For the unversed, in February this year, Elvish got angry at a man and slapped him at a restaurant in Jaipur. The video went viral and later, Yadav gave clarification on it.