Viral Video: Elvish Yadav Brutally Slaps And Kicks YouTuber Sagar Thakur Aka Maxtern

Sagar Thakur took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and accused Elvish of threatening to kill him. After the incident of getting thrashed by Yadav, Thakur shared a video where he narrated the entire incident and wrote, ''I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are bailable sections, and despite clear evidence of an attempt to murder, no non-bailable charges were included.'' He also questioned the Haryana government as he wrote, ''Why haven't murder charges been included in the FIR? Is this due to the influence of money and support from the state government? Is the Haryana government potentially protecting a criminal?''