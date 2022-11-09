Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Drake Plays Lata Mangeshkar's 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' Remix In Concert

A video featuring Drake and Lil Wayne performing on the iconic number 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' at a concert has gone viral. However, it is not clear if the video is authentic.

Drake, ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’
Drake, ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’ IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 7:55 pm

A video featuring Canadian rapper Drake and Lil Wayne performing on late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar's iconic number 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' from the popular 1994 Bollywood film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...' at a concert has gone viral. However, it is not clear if the video is authentic. 

A user shared a clip of the two rappers and wrote as the caption: "Drake and Lil Wayne showing respect to Lata Mangeshkar, history in the making for the desi community."

The clip features Drake mixing his songs with 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' originally picturised on Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. 

The clip has received a mix response and some even claim its fake. Some went on to drop hilarious comments saying that the DJ was Indian. 

One user said that "I was at this show and this never happened."

'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and has been written by Dev Kohli.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Lata Mangeshkar Drake Lil Wayne Didi Tera Devar Deewana Drake Concert Late Lata Mangeshkar Hollywood Rapper Drake
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material