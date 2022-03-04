Friday, Mar 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Drake Buys Robbie William's Beverly Hills Mansion

The property which includes a 10-bedroom estate spread across three acres of land in Beverly Hills, is believed to have been sold to the hip hop star in an off-market deal

Drake Buys Robbie William's Beverly Hills Mansion
Drake Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 3:22 pm

Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams who owned a $50 million mansion has finally seen a new owner. Williams sold it to the Canadian rapper Drake.

As per the DailyMail report, the mansion boasts a 10-bedroom estate spread across three acres of land in Beverly Hills, which is believed to have been sold to the hip hop star in an off-market deal, although financial details surrounding the purchase will not be disclosed until the deal is formally completed.

Related stories

Grammy Awards 2022: Drake Withdraws His Grammy Nominations For Best Rap Album And Performance

Virgil Abloh’s Death: Justin Bieber, Karan Johar, Drake, And Others Express Grief

Barack Obama Gives Drake Go-Ahead To Play Him In Potential Biopic

Williams shared the home with his wife Ayda Field and their four children. Singer hoped for an $80million deal before selling for a significant lower figure after failing to find a buyer.

But still, the singer made a profit having originally purchased it from Guess co-founder Armand Marciano for $32.67 Million in 2015, according to property records.

The property includes a main house measuring some 25,000 square feet containing ten bedrooms and no less than twenty-two bathrooms.

Other amenities include an eleven-car garage, a wine cellar, a gym, a game room, a professional screening room, an elevator, a tennis court, a mosaic-tiled pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

Drake purchased his first real estate in Los Angeles after previously buying up property including a 50,000 square foot estate in his hometown of Toronto

The sale comes after Williams found a buyer for the 70-acre Wiltshire home he bought in 2009 for £8.1million.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Singer Rapper Property Profit Special Screening Tennis Swimming Pool Hip Hop Toronto Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Is The List Of Sanctions Imposed On Russia So Far

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War

These Five Sectors Have Been Hit In India By Ukraine-Russia War