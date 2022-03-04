Drake Buys Robbie William's Beverly Hills Mansion

Singer-songwriter Robbie Williams who owned a $50 million mansion has finally seen a new owner. Williams sold it to the Canadian rapper Drake.

As per the DailyMail report, the mansion boasts a 10-bedroom estate spread across three acres of land in Beverly Hills, which is believed to have been sold to the hip hop star in an off-market deal, although financial details surrounding the purchase will not be disclosed until the deal is formally completed.

Williams shared the home with his wife Ayda Field and their four children. Singer hoped for an $80million deal before selling for a significant lower figure after failing to find a buyer.

But still, the singer made a profit having originally purchased it from Guess co-founder Armand Marciano for $32.67 Million in 2015, according to property records.

The property includes a main house measuring some 25,000 square feet containing ten bedrooms and no less than twenty-two bathrooms.

Other amenities include an eleven-car garage, a wine cellar, a gym, a game room, a professional screening room, an elevator, a tennis court, a mosaic-tiled pool, and an outdoor kitchen.

Drake purchased his first real estate in Los Angeles after previously buying up property including a 50,000 square foot estate in his hometown of Toronto

The sale comes after Williams found a buyer for the 70-acre Wiltshire home he bought in 2009 for £8.1million.