Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Don't Buy Dogs, Adopt Them, Advises Samyukta Hornad

Samyukta Hornad, who is known to be a big animal lover, has urged her fans and followers on social media to adopt dogs instead of buying them.

Samyukta Hornad
Samyukta Hornad Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 5:44 pm

Kannada actress Samyukta Hornad, who is known to be a big animal lover, has urged her fans and followers on social media to adopt dogs instead of buying them. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: "I've got 99 problems but falling in love ain't one, Love; what poets try to capture, what actors try to portray, what people yearn for, is really just a combination of Oxytocin, Adrenaline, Dopamine and Serotonin."

"It's probably why they say, in life you can keep falling in love. Which is how I maintain my mental equilibrium. If you want to succeed in life... you have to find your own pass to your happy hormones."

"It's also cuddle weather in Bangalore and here is your way to get the perfect fix of Serotonin, the love hormone also known as the cuddle hormone."

"Why you should adopt: If you buy a dog from a pet store, online seller or flea market, you're almost certainly getting a dog from a puppy mill."

"Puppy mills are factory-style breeding facilities that put profit above the welfare of dogs. Animals from puppy mills are housed in shockingly poor conditions with improper medical care and are often very sick and behaviourally troubled as a result."

"Thank you Manjari Chaitanya for starting this campaign, for making me the ambassador for South Bangalore Cares. You are awesome."

