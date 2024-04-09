Art & Entertainment

Do You Know Pakistani Actor Imran Abbas Was Offered ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘PK’, ‘Ram-Leela’ And ‘Heeramandi’?

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas’ last Bollywood project was Karan Johar's ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas Photo: Instagram
Imran Abbas is known for his brief stint in Bollywood when he featured in Karan Johar's ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan and Anushka Sharma. But do you know that the actor has rejected films by maverick Indian filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkummar Hirani?

During a chat with Nida Yasir on her show ‘Shan-e-Suhoor’ for Ary Digital's YouTube channel, Imran said, “Career wise main peeche mud ke dekhta hun, Aashiqui jaise film chodh di, sab kehte hai, ‘Aashiqui chodh di, itni badi film, aree Ram Leela ko tumne na keh diya ki unko.’ PK mein ho Sarfaraz wala role tha, Heeramandi jo abhi inki film aa rahi hai Sanjay Leela Bhansali ki, wo toh maine mana nahi ki thi, shelf ho gayi thi. Guzaarish ek film thi jo Aditya Roy Kapur waala role tha. (When I look back at my career, I rejected a film like Aashiqui 2. People keep telling me how could I say no to Aashiqui 2 and Ram-Leela. I was also offered Sarfaraz's character in Rajkummar Hirani's PK. Although I didn't say no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, it got shelved. Aditya Roy Kapur's role in Guzzarish was first offered to me as well).”

He further mentioned how ‘Aashiqui 2’ remains the biggest project offered to him. “Sabse bada project tha. Ab toh har koi keh raha hota hai ki mujhe bhi Aashiqui offer huyi, aap Mahesh Bhatt se jake pooch lijiye that the only official offer made by the director Mohit Suri and the producer, wo sirf mujhe hi unhone ki thi. Lekin log mujhe ehsaas dilane ki kosish karte hai ki ye kya kar diya, wo toh itni badi film thi aur kaunsi film kar ke aa gaye, wo itni hit nahi huyi. Bhai please aap mujhe depress karne ki kosish na karein, main nahi hounga (Now everybody claims that they were offered Aashiqui 2. But you can confirm with Mahesh Bhatt and Mohit Suri that the only official offer came to me. But people keep telling me how could I let go these films as my other movies weren't as successful. Please don't try to discourage me because I won't be affected),” he said.

Imran Abbas’ last Indian project was the Punjabi film ‘Jee Ve Sohneya Jee’, which starred Simi Chahal as the female lead.

