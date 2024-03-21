Back in January, Vidya Balan had dropped the first look of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar.’ The first-look poster created enough buzz on social media because of the cast and also because it was the first time all of them were sharing screen. Fans were excited to see what the movie has in store. After much anticipation, the teaser of the film has finally been unveiled.
The 1:01 minute long teaser of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ shows endearing chemistry between Vidya Balan-Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi-Ileana D’Cruz. The teaser opens with a shot of Balan having her meal, while Ramamurthy is seen seated next to her having ice cream. Balan said that she can’t have ice cream because it has milk and she is vegan. Ramamurthy exclaims that her face wash has milk in it. On the other hand, D’cruz and Gandhi are seen going out on a movie date. D’Cruz says that she is happy to go on a normal date like normal people.
Take a look at the teaser of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ here.
Reacting to the teaser of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’, one fan said, “Lucky Ali has lent voice in this film...OMG, I am crying now... really wanted to hear his voice again... finally, after 9 years we will get to hear his song.” A second fan commented, “Pratik Gandhi is getting back-to-back Bollywood projects.” A third fan mentioned, “I am balling my eyes out... Vid and Sendhil r soooo cutee.”
If you are looking for a cute rom-com, then ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ checks the boxes. Both couples share a beautiful chemistry and it is difficult to take your eyes off them. While it’s too soon to comment if the plot holds any twist, it will be interesting to see how the lives of these four people get enmeshed with each other.
Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the movie stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles. It is slated to release in cinemas on April 19.