The 1:01 minute long teaser of ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ shows endearing chemistry between Vidya Balan-Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi-Ileana D’Cruz. The teaser opens with a shot of Balan having her meal, while Ramamurthy is seen seated next to her having ice cream. Balan said that she can’t have ice cream because it has milk and she is vegan. Ramamurthy exclaims that her face wash has milk in it. On the other hand, D’cruz and Gandhi are seen going out on a movie date. D’Cruz says that she is happy to go on a normal date like normal people.