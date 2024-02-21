As per a report in Business Today, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress lodged a written complaint with the Khar police on January 20 through her manager. The FIR, which was filed on February 19 where the details of the fraudulent activities were described. Vidya confirmed that neither the message nor the phone number was hers. Between January 17 and 19, her acquaintances informed her about a fake Instagram account ('vidya. balan. pvt') and a fake email account ('vidyabalanspeaks@gmail. com'), that were created in her name.