Actress Vidya Balan has no dearth of fans on social media. She keeps her fans hooked by creating funny videos and reels. She has now fallen victim to fake Instagram account. An unknown person using the actress' name reportedly created a fake IG account and asked for money from people by assuring them of jobs. Vidya has lodged a complaint against the individual at the Khar Police Station post which they registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT (Information Technology Act).
As per a report in ANI, a police officer said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya and also created a Gmail account and used those accounts to contact people associated with Bollywood.
''Bollywood actress Vidya Balan lodged an FIR against an unknown person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name and asking for money from people. An unknown person who created an identical Instagram ID asked people for money by assuring them of jobs. Khar Police has registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT: Mumbai Police,'' read a tweet by news agency ANI.
As per a report in Business Today, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress lodged a written complaint with the Khar police on January 20 through her manager. The FIR, which was filed on February 19 where the details of the fraudulent activities were described. Vidya confirmed that neither the message nor the phone number was hers. Between January 17 and 19, her acquaintances informed her about a fake Instagram account ('vidya. balan. pvt') and a fake email account ('vidyabalanspeaks@gmail. com'), that were created in her name.
On the work front, Vidya Balan is returning as Manjulika in Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Recently, Kartik welcomed Vidya on board. "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.
The third instalment will be directed by Anees Bazmee who also helmed the second part. Reporetdly, Madhuri Dixit is also part of it.