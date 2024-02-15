Dishaa Jhaa On Working With Nana Patekar: His Sense Of Perfection, Focus Stayed With Me

She said that the senior actor is like family to her as he was one of the first people to see her when she was born.

Walking down the memory lane, she said: “Working with him on ‘Raajneeti’ was a different experience as I was a costume assistant then and in those days, ran around the set to take costume continuity pictures. And he was always very thorough with his continuity; of any costume in the way he held his glasses, which hand, which side his angrakha was. Sometimes I would have to go recheck the pictures but before I could confirm, he always knew in which hand he was holding. His sense of perfection and focus on the set has remained with me and been a big influence on me.”