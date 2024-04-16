Art & Entertainment

Dior Pre-Fall Ready-To-Wear Collection: Models Grace The Ramp And Flaunt The Elegant Designs - View Pics

Experience the elegance of Dior's pre-fall 2024 collection as models grace the runway at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. Discover the latest ready-to-wear designs on April 15, 2024.

Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
Here are a few glimpses from the gala event:

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
Models walk the runway during the Dior pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear presentation, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
Models walk the runway during the Dior pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear presentation, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
Models walk the runway during the presentation of Dior’s pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway during the presentation of Dior’s pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway during the presentation of Dior’s pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway during the presentation of Dior’s pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway during the Dior pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear presentation, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway during the Dior pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear presentation, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway during the Dior pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear presentation, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

Dior Fashion Walk
Dior Fashion Walk Photo: Charles Sykes
A model walks the runway during the Dior pre-fall 2024 ready-to-wear presentation, Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York.

