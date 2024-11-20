Art & Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show date and ticket details.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Diljit Dosanjh show in Mumbai
Diljit Dosanjh announces new show in Mumbai Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently touring India as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati tour, announced his new show in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 20. He shared details about his upcoming show on his Instagram Stories. 

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai show date and ticket details. 

You can watch the live show in Mumbai on December 19, 2024. 

Sharing details about his show, Diljit in his post wrote, "We heard you! Mumbai show announced. December 19, 7pm." 

Tickets will go live on Zomato Live on November 22, 2024, at 5 pm. Those who hold HSBC cards, the pre-sale will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm on the same day.

Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams respond after singer was accused of non-payment to background dancers - Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Diljit Dosanjhs new show in Mumbai date
Diljit Dosanjh's new show in Mumbai announced Photo: Instagram
info_icon

This year on September 22, Diljit announced additional shows in Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. He had already performed in Delhi in October and in Jaipur earlier this month.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour started on October 26, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. Hyderabad and Ahmedabad's shows are also over. The singer will also perform in Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and will finally conclude his tour in Guwahati, which is scheduled on December 29.

