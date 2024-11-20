Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour started on October 26, 2024, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi. Hyderabad and Ahmedabad's shows are also over. The singer will also perform in Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and will finally conclude his tour in Guwahati, which is scheduled on December 29.