‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Trailer: Anushka Sen Embarks On An Emotional Rollercoaster In Prime Video’s Young Adult Drama

Prime Video, on April 16, unveiled a delightful trailer for its upcoming young adult drama, ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’. Adapted from the book ‘Asmara’s Summer’, published by Penguin Random House and authored by Andaleeb Wajid, the coming-of-age Original series has been backed by Ten Years Younger Productions with Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava serving as Creative Producers. The series is helmed by Debbie Rao and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Vijay.
The seven-part series emphasises on the significance of embracing one's roots, and nurturing relationships while discovering oneself. The series boasts of an ensemble cast including Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, with Shruti Seth, Suhasini Mulay, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor playing key roles. Watch the trailer here:
The trailer starts with the introduction to Asmara, a witty and charming young girl from a privileged family in Bengaluru. While she is excited to spend her summer holidays in Canada, her plans take an unexpected turn when she ends up at Tibbri Road, a middle-class neighbourhood of her maternal grandparents. However, what she thinks of punishment soon becomes a journey of new experiences for her, with some mishaps, new friendships, a budding romance, and several delightful moments. She soon begins to understand that there is more to life than material possessions.
Director Debbie Rao, the director of the series, shared, “Dil Dosti Dilemma is a special project for me, marking my second collaboration with my favourite streaming service – Prime Video, following our work on Pushpavalli. When I came across the script, what struck me was its ability to deliver a wholesome narrative that resonates with everyone featuring relatable characters one can truly connect with. Throughout the making of the series, we tried to stay true to the characters, their emotions, and the bonds between different generations – from teenagers to grandparents. I'm proud of what we've achieved, and I'm confident it will capture the audience's hearts worldwide, in more ways than one."
Anushka Sen, who plays Asmara, added “Reading the script of this series was like finding a piece of myself in Asmara's character – she's both familiar and unique in her own way. What really drew me to this story is that it is a celebration of friendships and the importance of family bonds. I believe Dil Dosti Dilemma is a fresh, relatable story that speaks to people of all ages. I'm grateful to our director Debbie, the producers, and the entire Prime Video team for believing in me and giving me this opportunity to portray such a complex, endearing, and relatable character.”
‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and will start streaming on Prime Video on April 25.