Art & Entertainment

Why Anushka Sen's Character In ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ Pretends To Be In Canada

The upcoming streaming show ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ follows the story of a girl, Asmara, who is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment during her summer vacations. However, the twist comes when, in order to maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada.

Advertisement

Instagram
Anushka Sen Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The upcoming streaming show ‘Dil Dosti Dilemma’ follows the story of a girl, Asmara, who is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment during her summer vacations. However, the twist comes when, in order to maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada.

The show has been adapted from the popular book ‘Asmara's Summer’, written by Andaleeb Wajid.

It has been directed by Debbie Rao and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Pupala.

It stars Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, and Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

During her journey, Asmara navigates the avenue of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love amid the bylanes of Tibbri Road.

Talking about the show, producers Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava said: " ’Dil Dosti Dilemma’ holds a special place in our hearts for several reasons. To begin with, it marks our first collaboration with Prime Video, the preferred home for talent and creators to showcase their craft and creativity. We are thankful to the entire team at Prime Video for believing and embracing our vision for this series and providing us with the platform to reach millions of viewers worldwide. Further, this series reflects our dedication in bringing engaging stories that capture the complexities and diverse experiences of today’s youth.”

Advertisement

“These stories aim to entertain while also inspiring individuals to not only advocate for change but to actively embody it through their beliefs and actions. Emphasising universal themes of self-discovery and relationships, 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' reminds us of life's true priorities beyond material possessions,” they added.

'Dil Dosti Dilemma' will premiere in Hindi, with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video on April 25.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Himself Can't Abolish Constitution Now', PM Slams Opposition
  7. Sports World LIVE: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch