In a time where environmental awareness is crucial, women are taking the lead in innovative practices, transforming industries with their environmentally conscious initiatives. These forward-thinking businesswomen are not only redefining the notion of success but also transforming our perspectives on business and sustainability.
From renewable energy solutions to zero-waste strategies, these female pioneers are demonstrating that profitability can harmonize with environmental well-being. Join us as we explore the narratives of a few exceptional women who have established or supported green enterprises, igniting change and propelling us toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
1. Gul Panag
Gul Panag, a renowned Indian actor, producer, and entrepreneur, has long been a passionate advocate for sustainable living. Demonstrating her dedication to a greener future, she co-founded Sunfuel Electric, an entrepreneurial venture aimed at facilitating seamless charging experiences for electric vehicles throughout India.
Through Sunfuel Electric, Gul Panag is making a significant contribution to the battle against climate change and air pollution. Beyond her pioneering work with Sunfuel Electric, Gul Panag actively participated in India's inaugural green auction, showing support for sustainability and environmentally conscious businesses and startups.
Additionally, she has made investments in OneGreen.in, recognized as Asia's largest online marketplace for natural, safe, conscious, and green products. Her multifaceted involvement in promoting eco-friendly initiatives positions her as a leading figure in advocating for a cleaner and healthier environment.
2. Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza, renowned for her accomplishments as an actress, producer, and entrepreneur, serves as a prominent figure in environmental conservation and wildlife protection. With unwavering dedication, she has ardently advocated for preserving biodiversity and campaigned tirelessly against plastic pollution for many years.
As a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), she amplifies vital messages concerning climate action, and air and water pollution to a global audience. Her commitment transcends mere advocacy, evident in her investments in sustainable ventures.
As a discerning eco-investor, Dia Mirza has supported four sustainable brands: Beco India, offering organic cleaning products; Shumee, providing wooden toys for children; Greendigo, specializing in sustainable baby clothing; and Allter, offering plastic-free diapers. Beyond her illustrious film career spanning over two decades, she serves as a leading advocate for environmental and wildlife conservation in India. Her dedication is exemplified not only in words but also in actions, such as her zero-waste wedding and the plastic-free celebration of her son Avyaan's second birthday.
At the age of 42, she continues to work diligently, embodying values that she actively imparts to her children, with the goal of fostering a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.
3. Kunjpreet Arora
Originating from Udaipur, Rajasthan, Kunjpreet Arora, the founder of Angirus India Pvt. Ltd aligns closely with the holistic approach of the #GreenHustlers campaign, which utilizes both online and offline platforms to amplify the voices of eco-entrepreneurs. She has garnered widespread acclaim for her commendable efforts in bridging the gap between construction and automation by employing sustainable technologies.
Arora has pioneered an in-house technology capable of converting plastic and industrial waste into bricks, aptly named ‘Wricks.’ These revolutionary bricks exhibit remarkable characteristics: they are 40% stronger, absorb 80% less water, and weigh 30% lighter than traditional clay bricks. Notably, Wricks possess a distinctive feature, preventing water from permeating through them, thereby effectively thwarting wall leakage and degradation and ensuring prolonged durability.
Angirus India is poised to establish decentralized Wricks plants in additional tier 1 and 2 cities, with the aim of fostering micro-entrepreneurship, generating livelihoods, and providing employment opportunities through the local recycling of waste materials.
4. Neelima Mishra
Originating from Odisha, Neelima Mishra stands at the forefront of advocating for gender-inclusive climate action through her social enterprise, Ceiba Green Solutions. Her trajectory shifted significantly during her 2019 Arctic Ocean expedition, where she witnessed the distressing abundance of waste even in the most remote corners of the planet. Upon her return to Odisha, she encountered widespread and unsanitary waste in her city, prompting her to establish Ceiba Green Solutions.
Through the implementation of innovative and comprehensive waste management strategies, the company now offers a wide range of services, encompassing waste disposal and management, recycling, composting, waste-to-energy solutions, and awareness and training programs. Additionally, it actively assists businesses, government agencies, and communities in reducing their carbon footprints and environmental impacts. Notably, its project at the Accountant General Office in Bhubaneswar has resulted in the daily composting of approximately 60 kgs of canteen waste, subsequently utilized as fertilizer for the office lawn. In recognition of her leadership in combating climate change, Neelima was bestowed with the YII Utkal Samman Award by the Governor of Odisha.
Neelima is also an enthusiastic participant in the #GreenHustlers campaign, an initiative by Purpose Climate Lab designed to incorporate the perspectives of eco-entrepreneurs into mainstream dialogue and foster a diverse and inclusive climate startup landscape in India.