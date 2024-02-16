Dia Mirza, renowned for her accomplishments as an actress, producer, and entrepreneur, serves as a prominent figure in environmental conservation and wildlife protection. With unwavering dedication, she has ardently advocated for preserving biodiversity and campaigned tirelessly against plastic pollution for many years.

As a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), she amplifies vital messages concerning climate action, and air and water pollution to a global audience. Her commitment transcends mere advocacy, evident in her investments in sustainable ventures.

As a discerning eco-investor, Dia Mirza has supported four sustainable brands: Beco India, offering organic cleaning products; Shumee, providing wooden toys for children; Greendigo, specializing in sustainable baby clothing; and Allter, offering plastic-free diapers. Beyond her illustrious film career spanning over two decades, she serves as a leading advocate for environmental and wildlife conservation in India. Her dedication is exemplified not only in words but also in actions, such as her zero-waste wedding and the plastic-free celebration of her son Avyaan's second birthday.

At the age of 42, she continues to work diligently, embodying values that she actively imparts to her children, with the goal of fostering a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.