Dhanush-Starrer 'Naane Varuven' To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video Next Week

'Naane Varuven'
'Naane Varuven' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 2:43 pm

Psychological action thriller "Naane Varuven", featuring Dhanush, will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 27.

The Tamil film, directed by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan, was released in cinemas worldwide on September 29.

Amazon Prime Video shared the announcement on its official Twitter page on Saturday.

"A war between the light and the shadow #NaaneVaruvenOnPrime, Oct 27," the streamer said in a tweet.

Dhanush and Selvaraghavan have previously worked on Tamil titles such as "Thulluvadho Ilamai", "Kadhal Kondein", "7G Rainbow Colony", "Pudhupettai" and "Mayakkam Enna".

Dhanush Naane Varuven Amazon Prime Video Selvaraghavan Tamil Cinema

